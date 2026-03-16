Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $81,904,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $21,177,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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