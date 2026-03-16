Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $81,904,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $21,177,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
More Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World set reopening dates for several refreshed attractions (including the revamped Buzz Lightyear ride and Big Thunder Mountain), which should help drive park traffic and F&B/merchandise spend as seasonal travel picks up. Walt Disney World announces reopening dates for Buzz Lightyear, Big Thunder Mountain
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new family experiences and a “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” program with refreshed attractions and summer savings, plus the return of select free-dining promotions — initiatives that can stimulate bookings and incremental park revenue for the high season. Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences, Refreshed Attractions and Summer Savings for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER
- Positive Sentiment: Disney+ content additions: the children’s hit Bluey is getting a firm arrival date on Disney+, and a new Star Wars series (Maul: Shadow Lord) launches in April — fresh originals that help engagement and retention on the streaming platform. Disney World Announces Exactly When Bluey Will Finally Arrive
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership update: Disney named Paul Roeder as Chief Communications Officer (effective March 19), a senior internal hire under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro that suggests management is stabilizing communications and strategy ahead of operational initiatives. Paul Roeder Named Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotional/consumer coverage such as guides to park footwear and lifestyle pieces are driving consumer interest but have little direct financial impact; they do reflect ongoing consumer engagement with the parks. I Visit Disney World Every Month & These Are the Most Supportive Sneakers for Walking 10+ Miles at the Parks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market takes: commentary noting Disney’s attractive valuation and strategic moves (e.g., NFL rights) highlight upside catalysts but caution about lingering execution risks; these views can influence investor sentiment without immediate revenue impact. Walt Disney Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue competition: a report highlights YouTube generating more ad revenue in 2025 than Disney and several legacy media companies, underlining margin pressure and the challenge of monetizing streaming at scale. YouTube Out Earns Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, and More Just From Ad Revenue in 2025
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%
Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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