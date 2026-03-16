Junto Capital Management LP Has $25.38 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 932,400 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.