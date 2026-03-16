Junto Capital Management LP Has $116.84 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 2.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of LPL Financial worth $116,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 912.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $336,975.36. Following the sale, the director owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,768. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,837. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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