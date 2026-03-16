JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,388 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 36,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

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JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ JPEF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $73.08. 203,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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