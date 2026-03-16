JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,388 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 36,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6%
NASDAQ JPEF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $73.08. 203,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
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