JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,102,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.43. The company has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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