Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT is Dean Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors comprises 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 158.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 188.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $377,256.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,630.03. The trade was a 56.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.