Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.8250. Approximately 31,359,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,701,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,863.20. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,057.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,481,522 shares of company stock worth $16,171,589. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $40,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $32,269,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $36,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after buying an additional 1,512,094 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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