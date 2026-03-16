Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 153,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.0% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $286,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 302,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 64.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 177,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $212,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $29,973,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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