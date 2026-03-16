JCP Investment Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.2% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 75,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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