JANA Partners Management LP Takes $166.92 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,917,000. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 8.1% of JANA Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.22% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,081,000.80. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly R. Sheffield bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,449. This represents a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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