James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.7056.

Several analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Xponance LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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