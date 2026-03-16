Jain Global LLC Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Jain Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 36,627 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.
Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.
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