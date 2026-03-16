Jain Global LLC Purchases Shares of 131,092 iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,547,000. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.41% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 473,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 167.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,823,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,785.12. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 25,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $3,458,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,205,182.92. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,195. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

IRTC stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

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