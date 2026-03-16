Jain Global LLC Purchases 79,659 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,659 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.2% of Jain Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $217.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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