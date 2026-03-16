Jain Global LLC Purchases 61,316 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Jain Global LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $313.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at $20,852,324.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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