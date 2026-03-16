Jain Global LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,762,000. Jain Global LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 128.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,813,000 after buying an additional 2,606,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 90.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,989 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,485,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after purchasing an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,767,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.69 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Further Reading

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