Jain Global LLC Buys 125,037 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Jain Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,037 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC owned 0.31% of Onto Innovation worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,342,000 after buying an additional 294,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 80.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after acquiring an additional 882,901 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 440,035 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.8%

ONTO stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $232.49. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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