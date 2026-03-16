Jain Global LLC Acquires 80,661 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,661 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Carpenter Technology worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,840,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 591,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,355,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $136,215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,465.42. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $362.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.94 and its 200-day moving average is $312.36. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $412.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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