Jack In The Box Inc. $JACK Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146,084 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.83% of Jack In The Box worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jack In The Box by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 167,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lance F. Tucker sold 3,150 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $68,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,804.44. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,681 shares of company stock worth $99,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack In The Box Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $12.66 on Monday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.The company had revenue of $349.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack In The Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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