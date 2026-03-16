Islamic Coin (ISLM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.90 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $45.45 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,369.42 or 0.99655806 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Profile

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02086858 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $29,243.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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