iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 270,519 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 212,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $376.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,281. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $397.05. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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