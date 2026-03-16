iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Position Lowered by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $438.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.70 and its 200-day moving average is $466.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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