iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,707 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 12th total of 52,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter worth $196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000.

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iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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