iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF $TOK Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKFree Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.78% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOK stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

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