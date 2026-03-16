iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF $TOK Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.78% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

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iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOK stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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