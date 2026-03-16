iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF $EEMS Stock Position Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,449 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $68.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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