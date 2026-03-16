iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,333,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,664,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,326,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 421,923 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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