iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 408 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 484 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BGRO stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.29.
iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
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