iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH Stock Position Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $80,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 73,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.18 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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