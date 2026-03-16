iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,273 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 42,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. 92,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,669. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

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IBCA provides access to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds that mature between January 1, 2035, and December 15, 2035. The fund combines the defined maturity and regular income distribution characteristics of a bond with the transparency and tradability of a stock.

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