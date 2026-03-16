iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,484 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 61,798 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xena Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.