iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,484 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 61,798 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xena Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
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