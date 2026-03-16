iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,844,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,461 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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