iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,095,064 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 12th total of 4,125,782 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,176,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,176,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 4,773,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,573. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1972 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.