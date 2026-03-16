iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,095,064 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 12th total of 4,125,782 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,176,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,176,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 4,773,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,573. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

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iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1972 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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