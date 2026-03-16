Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases 38,520 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services comprises 5.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.69% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $36,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTSG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $9,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,023,880 shares in the company, valued at $42,132,662. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BTSG opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded BrightSpring Health Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

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About BrightSpring Health Services

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BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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