Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases 325,032 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,032 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises about 3.9% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 1.19% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $6,192,099.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,301,113 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,658.21. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $1,881,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 516,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,746.90. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,350,698 shares of company stock worth $34,449,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.