Iron Triangle Partners LP Makes New $19.77 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,770,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total value of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $1,039,160.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,308.72. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,015 shares of company stock worth $13,037,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.38.

View Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.