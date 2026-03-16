iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN) Financial Contrast

United Treatment Centers (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Treatment Centers and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -5.96% -28.15% -3.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Treatment Centers and iRhythm Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Treatment Centers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $747.14 million 4.89 -$44.55 million ($1.40) -80.71

United Treatment Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Treatment Centers and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Treatment Centers 0 0 0 0 0.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 1 11 2 2.93

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $209.46, suggesting a potential upside of 85.36%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than United Treatment Centers.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats United Treatment Centers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Treatment Centers

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Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About iRhythm Technologies

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iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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