IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,792,023 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 5,088,012 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,197,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,197,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.90. 1,307,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.76. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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