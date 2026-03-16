IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Down 14.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.5% during trading on Monday after B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $52.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. IperionX traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.80. 188,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 177,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IperionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IperionX Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IperionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in IperionX during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

IperionX (NASDAQ: IPX) is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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