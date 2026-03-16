Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27,470.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,700,000 after purchasing an additional 329,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 262,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6,111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 264,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 260,365 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,835,000 after buying an additional 159,203 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $331.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $368.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.06.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Further Reading

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