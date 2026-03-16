Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. James Hardie Industries accounts for 0.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $105,839,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,600,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,273,000 after buying an additional 882,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $9,577,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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James Hardie Industries Price Performance

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

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James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

See Also

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