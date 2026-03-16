Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,871 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,871 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 1.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Okta worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $146,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,023.58. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,336. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $79.16 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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