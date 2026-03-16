Ion Asset Management Ltd. Invests $888,000 in Vale S.A. $VALE

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at $20,754,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Vale by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,377,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 886,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,080,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 493.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 308,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 256,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $14.68 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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