Ion Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.17 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. Varonis Systems makes up about 0.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,431.64. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,192.87. This represents a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

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