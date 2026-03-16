Ion Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,943 shares during the period. PHINIA accounts for 3.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of PHINIA worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in PHINIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,882,000 after buying an additional 222,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,377,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $277,246.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,567.83. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $45,396.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,595. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

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PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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