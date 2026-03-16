Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.0% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $65,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $193.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.