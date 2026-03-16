Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $603.86 and last traded at $600.38. Approximately 48,369,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 64,219,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $593.72.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Neocloud and AI‑adjacent names are rallying, lifting tech‑heavy indexes and ETFs like QQQ as investors rotate back into high‑growth cloud/AI plays. Neocloud Stocks Skyrocket
- Positive Sentiment: A recent note arguing QQQ is the more attractive ETF versus alternatives is drawing attention and may support inflows into QQQ from investors favoring concentrated growth exposure. VOO or QQQ: Investor Says One ETF Looks Far More Attractive for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily market updates show QQQ trading firm in pre‑market moves, reflecting short‑term momentum rather than a new fundamental shift. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons between growth ETFs (VONG vs QQQ) highlight valuation and sector composition tradeoffs; discussion can influence longer‑term allocation decisions but is not an immediate catalyst. VONG vs. QQQ: Which Growth ETF Is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (war in Iran) is prompting some investors to favor value‑and‑income sectors (Dow‑focused ETFs) over Nasdaq growth, a rotation that could cap QQQ gains if it continues. Is Dow ETF Better‑Positioned Than S&P 500 & Nasdaq Amid Iran War?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks — shifting Fed rate expectations, private‑credit stress and recession warnings — raise the prospect of volatility and multiple compression for growth names concentrated in QQQ. These macro headlines are a headwind if they accelerate. A Massive Shift In The Fed’s Rate Outlook May Be About To Hit Markets
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.26 and its 200 day moving average is $608.93.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.