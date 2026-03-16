Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,218 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 12th total of 20,618 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $69.40. 3,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,085. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWV. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

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