Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 20,549 Shares of Tennant Company $TNC

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.82% of Tennant worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tennant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 131.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 240,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.86 per share, with a total value of $319,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Jr. Glerum purchased 8,163 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $499,983.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,750. This trade represents a 1,867.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,261,674 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tennant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

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Tennant Stock Performance

TNC stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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