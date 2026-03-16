Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 15,263 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

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Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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