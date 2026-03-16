Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 132,063 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Evertec worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 132.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Evertec by 34.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 40.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

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Evertec Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.19%.Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

About Evertec

(Free Report)

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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